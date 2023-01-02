Man Shot Dead By Unknown Person In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An unknown armed man shot dead a man here in Nawan Killi area on Monday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Haji Samad Khan was shot dead by an armed assailant ridding a motorbike and fled from the scene.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.