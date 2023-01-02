Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

An unknown armed man shot dead a man here in Nawan Killi area on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An unknown armed man shot dead a man here in Nawan Killi area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Haji Samad Khan was shot dead by an armed assailant ridding a motorbike and fled from the scene.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.