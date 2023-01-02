UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Person In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

An unknown armed man shot dead a man here in Nawan Killi area on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An unknown armed man shot dead a man here in Nawan Killi area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Haji Samad Khan was shot dead by an armed assailant ridding a motorbike and fled from the scene.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man From

Recent Stories

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even dur ..

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even during dense fog

1 minute ago
 Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

1 minute ago
 Training programme for Sindh Agriculture Universit ..

Training programme for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) security staff begins

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

16 minutes ago
 Brazil begins paying final respects to football gi ..

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) revenue collection grows ..

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) revenue collection grows 23% to reach at Rs.80.34 bill ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.