Man shot dead by unkonwn assistant

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A 40- year old man was shot dead by firing on the car at Multan road near Darman Ealla mor, rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashiq, son of Nasir, resident of 2- M/R.

The body was shifted to civil hospital, Jahanian by the rescuers.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started investigation after registering FIR on report of family members of the deceased person.

The preliminary investigation being revealed by the police as the murder was committed on basis of old enmity.

The police reported to have extended sphere of investigation to close family members and associates of the deceased for reaching out the real killer.