Man shot dead by wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman allegedly shot her husband dead over domestic issue at Gulshan Ravi area here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Jamshed had some issues with his wife Shahzadi.

On the day of incident, Shahzadi allegedly opened fire on her husband.

As a result he received severe bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

On information, the police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police also arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway, police said.