Man shot dead daughter

A man shot dead his daughter in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his daughter in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, here on Wednesday.

According to police, Rimsha, mother of two children, and her in-laws often used to quarrel with each other.

The woman had come to the house of her father, Bashir Ahmad, in Muzaffar Colony after quarreling with her husband and in-laws some days before. Bashir Ahmad was upset over the situation and he gunned down her daughter Rimsha and fled.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.

DPO Okara has taken notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.