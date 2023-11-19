Man shot dead due to personal enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A man was shot dead near Jeelani mosque in the Latifabad unit 5 area here on Sunday allegedly due to some personal enmity.

The B-Section police informed that 48-year-old Farhan Musharraf was shot in the head by unknown men who were riding on a motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot.

Mushrraf's son, Yazin, told the police that his father was returning from a rickshaw stand near Bismillah City when he was intercepted in the street of their residence.

The local people told the police that they saw 2 suspicious persons moving on a motorbike in the street of Musharraf's residence as if they were waiting for his return.

The police said they were obtaining CCTV footage from the area in addition to recording statements of the witnesses.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem after that it was handed over to the family for burial.