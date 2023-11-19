Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Due To Personal Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Man shot dead due to personal enmity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A man was shot dead near Jeelani mosque in the Latifabad unit 5 area here on Sunday allegedly due to some personal enmity.

The B-Section police informed that 48-year-old Farhan Musharraf was shot in the head by unknown men who were riding on a motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot.

Mushrraf's son, Yazin, told the police that his father was returning from a rickshaw stand near Bismillah City when he was intercepted in the street of their residence.

The local people told the police that they saw 2 suspicious persons moving on a motorbike in the street of Musharraf's residence as if they were waiting for his return.

The police said they were obtaining CCTV footage from the area in addition to recording statements of the witnesses.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem after that it was handed over to the family for burial.

Related Topics

Dead Pervez Musharraf Police Man Sunday Mosque Family From

Recent Stories

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

50 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

13 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan