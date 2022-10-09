Man shot dead during house robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

wah cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead during a house robbery in Mazzar Colony in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

Asad Ijaz-reported to Police that he along with his family was sleeping in the house when three armed bandits equipped with pistols entered into his house and starts looting spree.

When his father Ijaz Khan tried to challenge the robbers subsequently they opened firing at him, resultantly, he received bullet injury and killed on the spot. The bandits fled with looted booty successfully. Wah Cantonment police registered a case and launched further investigation.