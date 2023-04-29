Man shot dead during marriage ceremony

A man was shot dead in the middle of marriage ceremony over old enmity in Miskeenabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, Police sources told

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in the middle of marriage ceremony over old enmity in Miskeenabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, Police sources told.

According to the police sources, Javaid Niazi came to attend a marriage ceremony when a masked man opened firing at him, as result he died on the spot.

The assassin managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police attributed the cold blood murder case linked to old enmity.

Police handed over the body after the autopsy at THQ Hospital Taxila and launched further investigation.