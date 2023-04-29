UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead During Marriage Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Man shot dead during marriage ceremony

A man was shot dead in the middle of marriage ceremony over old enmity in Miskeenabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, Police sources told

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in the middle of marriage ceremony over old enmity in Miskeenabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, Police sources told.

According to the police sources, Javaid Niazi came to attend a marriage ceremony when a masked man opened firing at him, as result he died on the spot.

The assassin managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police attributed the cold blood murder case linked to old enmity.

Police handed over the body after the autopsy at THQ Hospital Taxila and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Marriage Died Man Taxila Saddar From Blood

Recent Stories

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

3 minutes ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Sto ..

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

3 minutes ago
 Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

3 minutes ago
 Man wanted In double murder case arrested

Man wanted In double murder case arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.