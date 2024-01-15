Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was killed in the wee hours of Monday as a bullet allegedly fired by motorbike snatchers struck him in his residence.

According to the market police, Hasnain Samo sustained a fatal gunshot while standing in his window as two motorbike snatchers fired gunshots in the air during the snatching on a road.

The police said the incident happened in Amil Colony area in Heerabad.

Samo son of Sub Inspector Zubair Samo was a student of Software Engineering in MUET.

He returned from his hometown Shikarpur a day before the incident.

The incident's FIR has not been registered so far.

The motorbike, a Honda CG 125, was snatched from Asadullah near Aiwan-e-Quresh.

The snatchers escaped with the vehicle.

APP/zmb