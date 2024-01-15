Man Shot Dead During Motorbike Snatching
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was killed in the wee hours of Monday as a bullet allegedly fired by motorbike snatchers struck him in his residence
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was killed in the wee hours of Monday as a bullet allegedly fired by motorbike snatchers struck him in his residence.
According to the market police, Hasnain Samo sustained a fatal gunshot while standing in his window as two motorbike snatchers fired gunshots in the air during the snatching on a road.
The police said the incident happened in Amil Colony area in Heerabad.
Samo son of Sub Inspector Zubair Samo was a student of Software Engineering in MUET.
He returned from his hometown Shikarpur a day before the incident.
The incident's FIR has not been registered so far.
The motorbike, a Honda CG 125, was snatched from Asadullah near Aiwan-e-Quresh.
The snatchers escaped with the vehicle.
APP/zmb
