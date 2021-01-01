Man shot dead during robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by robbers during a robbery in the limits of Millat Town police here on Friday.

According to police, 40-year-old Dilawar was going on his motorcycle when armed robbers intercepted him and tried to snatch cash on gunpoint near Bahiwala.

On resistance, the outlaws opened fire at him and fled.

Rescue-1122 team immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital, but in vain.

Police had shifted the body to mortuary for autopsyand started investigation.