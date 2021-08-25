Man shot dead during robbery

A man was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in Saddar police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in Saddar police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Muhammad Shahzad of Chak No 37-NB was travelling on a motorcycle when the robbers intercepted him near Chak No 34-NB and attempted to snatch his bike and cash.

On resistance, the accused opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot, and fled.

The police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem and registered a caseagainst the accused.