Man shot dead during robbery attempt in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead during a robbery attempt by an unknown dacoit near Chakri Road here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, a man was killed by firing during a robbery attempt in Chakri Road. The victim was identified as Liaquat.

According to initial reports, an unknown dacoit opened fire during a robbery attempt which left Liaquat injured, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Dhamyal police has registered a case and started investigation.

Soon after the incident, SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

All the evidence including CCTV footage was being collected by the forensic teams, the accused involved in murder cum robbery will be arrested and brought to justice, he added.