Man shot dead father over domestic dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his father over some domestic dispute in the limit area of Wah Saddar Police Station, on Tuesday.

Police while quoting the family members of the victim has said that Muhammad Ali Shah has exchanged harsh words with his father Ghulam Shabbir Shah over some domestic dispute.

Out of rage, he took out his pistol and shot him, and fled away from the scene successfully.

The victim was then shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila with bullet injury where he succumbed to injuries.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a haunt to arrest him.

