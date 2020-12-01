UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead For Honor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Man shot dead for honor

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead for honor in Mastakay village,Gandha Singh wala.

Police said here on Tuesday that 26-year-old Asif r/o Mastakay was present in his livestock haweli when Khizar hayat and others came there and opened fire,killing him the spot.

On getting information,the police team reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Police said that it was found that the daughter of Khizar had illicit relationship with the victim.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

