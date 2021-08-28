Man shot dead for putting resistance in dacoity bid

A man was shot dead by three unidentified armed for putting resistance during a mugging on Friday late night

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by three unidentified armed for putting resistance during a mugging on Friday late night.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Mojeeb-Ul-Rehman was returning home from market on motorcycle when three unkown armed robbers intercepted him in jurisdiction of Sadar Kehrorpaka police station.

They held him hostage at gun point and deprived him with cash, mobile and motorcycle from him. The criminals also opened fire and shot Mojeeb-Ul-Rehman dead when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar visited the crime scene and formed special teams to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

He also met with family of deceased and assured them that the criminals would be behind the bar soon.

The DPO added that evidences were being collected from the spot while all entry and exit points of the district have also been informed.