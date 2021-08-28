UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead For Putting Resistance In Dacoity Bid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

Man shot dead for putting resistance in dacoity bid

A man was shot dead by three unidentified armed for putting resistance during a mugging on Friday late night

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by three unidentified armed for putting resistance during a mugging on Friday late night.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Mojeeb-Ul-Rehman was returning home from market on motorcycle when three unkown armed robbers intercepted him in jurisdiction of Sadar Kehrorpaka police station.

They held him hostage at gun point and deprived him with cash, mobile and motorcycle from him. The criminals also opened fire and shot Mojeeb-Ul-Rehman dead when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar visited the crime scene and formed special teams to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

He also met with family of deceased and assured them that the criminals would be behind the bar soon.

The DPO added that evidences were being collected from the spot while all entry and exit points of the district have also been informed.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Mobile Man Criminals Market Family All From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares experience of undergoing quaran ..

Wasim Akram shares experience of undergoing quarantine in Melbourne

9 minutes ago
 Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island ..

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

2 minutes ago
 India makes canny attempts to misuse BRICS for und ..

India makes canny attempts to misuse BRICS for undermining Pakistan's anti-terro ..

3 minutes ago
 Losing steam, Polish government plays immigration ..

Losing steam, Polish government plays immigration card

3 minutes ago
 KPFSA continues operation against substandard food ..

KPFSA continues operation against substandard food

9 minutes ago
 Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Mo ..

Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Moderna batch

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.