Man shot dead for resisting motorcycle-snatching bid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A man shot dead when he put up resistance during a motorcycle-snatching bid here at link Badeni road near Sariab area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 25 years-old Khalid was on his way to somewhere on a motorbike when the armed bandits intercepted him and shot him dead over showing resistance.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene. The body of the deceased was shifted to the civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started search to arrest outlaws.