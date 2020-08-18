Man shot dead, four injured over family dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while four others sustained injuries over a family dispute in Jhawariyan Police limits.

Police said on Tuesday said that Muhammad Asif 34, resident of Islampura ,had a family dispute with his brother-in-law Imtiaz Ahmed.

On the day of incident,accused Imtiaz along with his two brothers-- Safdar and Riaz quarreled with Asif at his home over the matter and in the fit of rage,the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire Consequently,Asif received serious injuries and died on the spot, while wife Nasreen Bibi, mother Maqsooda Bibi, sister Amana and son Saem suffered bullet injuries.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured persons to the nearby hospital.

On the report of deceased's brother Muhammad Hakim, police registered a case against the accused and started raids for their arrest.