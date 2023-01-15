Man shot dead his brother over land dispute in Hassanabdal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead by his younger brother over land dispute in village Bohigar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday.

According to the police sources, Israr Shah has dispute of around five marla agriculture land with his elder brother Safeer Shah in the village Bohigar, located in the suburbs of Hassanabdal.

On Sunday both exchanged hot words over ownership of the land and out of rage, Israr took out his pistol and shot dead his bother and fled away from the scene successfully.

Later, the police shifted his body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Police registered the case and started further investigation.