UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead His Wife Over Domestic Issue

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue in Kathan area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue in Kathan area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, an accused namely Abdul Hameed opened fire at his wife over domestic dispute and fled away from the scene.

As a result, a woman died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Wife Man Khuzdar Women From

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military ..

Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan: C ..

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyd ..

Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Pr ..

People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Prioritize Booster Shots - Vacci ..

5 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss ..

Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss Security of Embassy in Kabul o ..

31 minutes ago
 Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.