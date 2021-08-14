A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue in Kathan area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue in Kathan area of Khuzdar district, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, an accused namely Abdul Hameed opened fire at his wife over domestic dispute and fled away from the scene.

As a result, a woman died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.