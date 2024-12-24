Man shot dead in attempt to pacify couple

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead during an attempt

to pacify a dispute between a couple in Kot Addu area.

Police said on Tuesday that Tariq was beating his wife

Sumaira at Patti Sultan Mahmood Sharqi area of Sultan

colony when a neighbor Irfan intervened to pacify the

couple.

In a fit of rage, Tariq allegedly shot at and killed

Irfan and fled the scene.

Sinawan police have registered a case against the

accused and conducting raids to arrest him.

APP/shn