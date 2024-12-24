Man Shot Dead In Attempt To Pacify Couple
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead during an attempt
to pacify a dispute between a couple in Kot Addu area.
Police said on Tuesday that Tariq was beating his wife
Sumaira at Patti Sultan Mahmood Sharqi area of Sultan
colony when a neighbor Irfan intervened to pacify the
couple.
In a fit of rage, Tariq allegedly shot at and killed
Irfan and fled the scene.
Sinawan police have registered a case against the
accused and conducting raids to arrest him.
APP/shn
