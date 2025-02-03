Man shot dead in Bara Bazaar

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in in the busy Bara Bazaar of Khyber district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead in broad daylight in in the busy Bara Bazaar of Khyber district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 official said, in Gul Mian Market of Bara Bazaar, an armed man opened fire, critically injuring a man named Sameen, son of Mushar Khan.

The deceased was a resident of Mirgat Khel sub-clan of the Aka Khel tribe.

Rescue 1122 personnel immediately transported him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. After completing the necessary procedures, the body was handed over to the victim 's family. Motive for the killing remains unknown.