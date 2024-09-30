Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
September 30, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a shopkeeper on Millat Road in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday.
According to police, the victim, identified as Rameez, was sitting in front of a pizza shop in Millat Chowk when three persons riding a motorcycle arrived and shot him dead.
Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the site.
A murder case against the accused has been registered on the report of the father of the deceased.
Meanwhile, a police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.
