Man shot dead in broad daylight

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a shopkeeper on Millat Road in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Rameez, was sitting in front of a pizza shop in Millat Chowk when three persons riding a motorcycle arrived and shot him dead.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the site.

A murder case against the accused has been registered on the report of the father of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.