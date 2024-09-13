Open Menu

Man Shot Dead In Burewala

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Man shot dead in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead and another injured by unknown outlaws at Chak No 291-EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, unknown outlaws intercepted two citizens named Saif and Ghulam Dastgir. They opened fire and killed Saif. However, Ghulam Dastgir, sustained injuries. Saif allegedly had criminal record and belonged to Shiekhupura.

Police is investigating the incident whether it was dacoity or enmity.

