Man Shot Dead In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Man shot dead in capital

A person was shot dead by unknown assailants in the area of Bani Gala police station, police said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A person was shot dead by unknown assailants in the area of Bani Gala police station, police said on Monday.

According to details, two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Muhammad Faheem when he was standing at a shop in the area.

Muhammad Faheem died on the spot and the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Soon after the incident, police team headed by SP (City) reached there and cordoned off the area.

As per preliminary investigation, police said the incident was result of an old enmity and its perpetrators would be arrested soon.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus took the notice of the incident and directed SP (City) to ensure arrests of criminals at earliest.

