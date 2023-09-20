Man shot dead in court premises

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead while another received serious injuries as an alleged outlaw opened fire in the limits of district courts, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims Jalal and Rasheed had enmity with another citizen Younis, who allegedly opened fire.

There has been a dispute between both sides and the case of their dispute was registered with Kala Police Station.

On Wednesday, Younis opened fire at Jalal and Rasheed when they came to appear before the court.

Jalal died on the spot while critically injured Rasheed was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and started an investigation into the mishap.