Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A man was shot dead while he was riding a motorcycle here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police, Abdul Rehman Bettani son of Sardar Bettani, a resident of Sana-Garden reported the Saddar Police that his cousin Zubair Bettani son of Nawaz Bettani was going to Sana-Garden on a motorcycle when two unknown assailants riding another motorcycle shot him dead.

After committing the crime, the assailants escaped from the scene. He said that they had no enmity with anyone.

Later, the Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.