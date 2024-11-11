Open Menu

Man Shot Dead In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in the Kot-Dolat area of Tehsil Kulachi.

According to details, 27-year-old Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, son of Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, resident of Mohallah Ranazai, went to his agricultural lands near Ziarat Hassan Shah Bukhari and did not return home.

Later on, a dead body was found from fields in the Kot-Dolat area of Tehsil Kulachi, which was shifted to Kulachi Hospital, where it was identified as Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah.

Related Topics

Dead Man Ziarat From

Recent Stories

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

2 hours ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

2 hours ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan