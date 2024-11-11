Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in the Kot-Dolat area of Tehsil Kulachi.

According to details, 27-year-old Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, son of Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, resident of Mohallah Ranazai, went to his agricultural lands near Ziarat Hassan Shah Bukhari and did not return home.

Later on, a dead body was found from fields in the Kot-Dolat area of Tehsil Kulachi, which was shifted to Kulachi Hospital, where it was identified as Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah.