Man shot dead in DI Khan city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead as unknown assailants opened fire at him near Laghari-gate here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 team soon after the incident reached the site and shifted the body to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Majid Shah Hashmi son of Akhtar Saleem Shah Hashmi, a resident of Mohallah Ship-Shah, Dera City.