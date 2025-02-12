Open Menu

Man Shot Dead In DI Khan City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Man shot dead in DI Khan city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead as unknown assailants opened fire at him near Laghari-gate here on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown armed men opened fire and killed a man near Laghari-gate.

The Rescue 1122 team soon after the incident reached the site and shifted the body to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Majid Shah Hashmi son of Akhtar Saleem Shah Hashmi, a resident of Mohallah Ship-Shah, Dera City.

Recent Stories

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

13 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

21 minutes ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

23 minutes ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

37 minutes ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

2 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

3 hours ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan