Man shot dead in district court

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead in District Kutchery, in the limits of Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

Police said that Noman Abbas, resident of Chak No.219-GB Sahianwala came to District Kutchery for appearing in a case when his rival Shan Ali of Chak No 219-GB allegedly opened fire at him near Kutchery gate.

Noman received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The policemen present on the duty arrested the accused on the spot.

The victim's body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.