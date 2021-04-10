Man shot dead in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was shot dead in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in the area of Batala Colony police station.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here on Saturday,some unidentified armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing at Muhammad Haneef (57) son of Allah Rakha in Iqbal Nagar,Warispura and escaped from the scene.

Consequently,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information,the area police reached the spot and took the body into custody,while further investigation was underway.