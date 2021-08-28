Man Shot Dead In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his cousin over a dispute in Sahianwala police limits on Saturday.
A police spokesman said Dilawar opened fire at Maqsood when he was travelling on a motorcycle near Chak No125-RB.
As a result, Maqsood died on the spot whereas the accused managed to escape.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.