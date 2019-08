Unidentified assailants shot dead a man at Sheikhupura Road in the area of Nishatabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Unidentified assailants shot dead man at Sheikhupura Road in the area of Nishatabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said 55-year-old man M Shehzad, son of Ghulam Haidar of Sarfraz Colony was shot dead by unidentified persons.

The attackers fled the scene after killing Shehzad. The police took the body into custody and started investigationd.