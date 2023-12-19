Man shot dead in Faislabad

A man was shot dead in the area of City Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead in the area of City Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 40-year-old Mian Tauseef alias Nooni was present in Ravi Mohallah where unidentified assailants opened firing on him.

As a result, Nooni received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is ongoing, he added.