Man Shot Dead In Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Man Shot dead in firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown gunman at Liaqaut Colony on Chakri Road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Muneeb Ur Rehman.

The unknown gunman escaped from the scene after committing crime in broad daylight.

Police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

The man was on his way to somewhere when an unknown gunman appeared and opened indiscriminate firing, said an police official.

