Man shot dead in firing incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A young man was killed on Tuesday by the firing of his relative in the area of Daira Din Panah, district Kot Addu.

According to police, the victim namely Bilal Khand was shot dead by firing of his young cousin Abdul Rasheed Khan who was fleet after the murder, the reason for the murder was said to be old enmity.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with the police team immediately reached the spot at Daira Din Panah.

The rescue-1122 team have shifted the body to RHC Hospital Daira Din Panah for postmortem.

The police crime scene unit and forensic teams have collected important and necessary evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered and started further investigation.

