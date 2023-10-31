Open Menu

Man Shot Dead In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Man shot dead in firing incident

A young man was killed on Tuesday by the firing of his relative in the area of Daira Din Panah, district Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A young man was killed on Tuesday by the firing of his relative in the area of Daira Din Panah, district Kot Addu.

According to police, the victim namely Bilal Khand was shot dead by firing of his young cousin Abdul Rasheed Khan who was fleet after the murder, the reason for the murder was said to be old enmity.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with the police team immediately reached the spot at Daira Din Panah.

The rescue-1122 team have shifted the body to RHC Hospital Daira Din Panah for postmortem.

The police crime scene unit and forensic teams have collected important and necessary evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered and started further investigation.

APP/sbn/378

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Young Man Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

6 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

6 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

8 minutes ago
 Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

6 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

6 minutes ago
Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

15 minutes ago
 SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

9 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

9 minutes ago
 90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive m ..

90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

3 minutes ago
 Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

3 minutes ago
 China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI ..

China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI cooperation: Luo Zhaohui

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan