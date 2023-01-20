UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Man shot dead in Hyderabad

A young man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Thandi Sarak road here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A young man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Thandi Sarak road here on Friday.

According to the GOR police, a man namely Raja Umrani 35 was walking on a footpath adjacent to the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) when two unknown assailants riding over a motorbike fired gunshots on him and killed him on the spot.

ASP Alina Rajpar and SHO GOR Nizam Shaikh said the police were so far clueless about the cause of the killing.

However, the officials ruled out robbery as the possible cause because the police found Umrani's mobile phone and cash by the side of his body.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

