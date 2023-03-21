UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Man shot dead in Hyderabad

A man was shot dead in the New Cloth Market area here on Tuesday by unknown assailants riding on a motorbike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in the New Cloth Market area here on Tuesday by unknown assailants riding on a motorbike.

The incident happened near Haji Shah mosque in the limits of the City police station.

The police identified the slain person as 35 years old Salman who himself faced some police complaints against him.

His body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem, adding a health official informed that the slain person sustained 3 gunshots in his face and head.

