Man Shot Dead In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:21 PM

A young man was shot dead in Naseem Nagar area in the wee hours on Friday in a brutal armed attack by unknown assailants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A young man was shot dead in Naseem Nagar area in the wee hours on Friday in a brutal armed attack by unknown assailants.

The DSP Ghulam Shabbir Sarki police informed that they had obtained CCTV footage in which 4 men, riding on 2 motorbikes with covered faces, could be seen firing a volley of gunshots over 26 years old Arsalan Jamali, son of Ahmed Khan Jamali.

According to the police, over 2 dozen shots were fired while the slain person sustained 14 bullets and died on the spot.

His body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The DSP said the cause of the murder was not known.

He added that the police had not yet arrested any suspect in connection with the murder.

The incident's FIR was also not lodged till the filing of this report.

Jamali tied the marital knot 2 years ago and he is survived by his widow and a son.

