Man Shot Dead In Jaranwala Katchery
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:59 PM
A youth shot dead his rival in the police custody before his appearance in the court in Jaranwala Katchery on Friday
A police spokesman said Tariq of Chak No.99-GB was an accused of a murder case registered vide FIR No113/16 when the police brought the accused in Jaranwala Katchery for his appearance in the court.
His rivals opened firing at him in the premises of the Katchery.
As a result, Tariq died on the spot while the police arrested Sajjad, etc from the spot.