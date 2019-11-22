UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Jaranwala Katchery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:59 PM

A youth shot dead his rival in the police custody before his appearance in the court in Jaranwala Katchery on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A youth shot dead his rival in the police custody before his appearance in the court in Jaranwala Katchery on Friday.

A police spokesman said Tariq of Chak No.99-GB was an accused of a murder case registered vide FIR No113/16 when the police brought the accused in Jaranwala Katchery for his appearance in the court.

His rivals opened firing at him in the premises of the Katchery.

As a result, Tariq died on the spot while the police arrested Sajjad, etc from the spot.

