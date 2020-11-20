Man shot dead in Kalat

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Manguchar Bazaar area of Kalat district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Manguchar Bazaar area of Kalat district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Aurangzaib was near the bazaar when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.