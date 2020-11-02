UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead In Kasur

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Man shot dead in Kasur

A man was shot dead,while another suffered bullet injuries in Kangan pur police limit

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead,while another suffered bullet injuries in Kangan pur police limits.

Police said on Monday that four unidentified car riders came to Kul Moqul village and asked address of Liaqat from pedestrian Haroon.

They took him along with them and when Liaqat came out of his home,they opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot,while Haroon suffered serious bullet injuries.

Police shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Car Man From

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

41 seconds ago

Earthquake death toll rises to 79 in Turkey

2 minutes ago

At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines reports 2,298 new COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.2 million: AF ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul University leaves four injured: ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.