Man shot dead in Kasur

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead,while another suffered bullet injuries in Kangan pur police limits.

Police said on Monday that four unidentified car riders came to Kul Moqul village and asked address of Liaqat from pedestrian Haroon.

They took him along with them and when Liaqat came out of his home,they opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot,while Haroon suffered serious bullet injuries.

Police shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.