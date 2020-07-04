Man shot dead in Kasur

A man was shot dead by three unidentified accused near railway crossing at Rasoolpur, here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by three unidentified accused near railway crossing at Rasoolpur, here on Saturday.

The police said that 35-year-old Shaban of Shahbaz Road was on his way on a motorcycle when he was gunned down by three unidentified motorcyclists and fled.

The police sent the body to the DHQ hospital Kasur and startedinvestigation after registering a case.