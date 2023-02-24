UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Khadkucha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Man shot dead in Khadkucha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men on Friday gunned down a man in Abe-Gul area of Khadkucha, the Levies officials said.

Taj Mengal died instantly when armed men opened fire at him near Balochistan Hotel in Khadkucha area of Balochistan.

Soon after the incident, Levies Force reached the site and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Hotel Died Man SITE

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

54 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

2 hours ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.