Man shot dead in Khadkucha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men on Friday gunned down a man in Abe-Gul area of Khadkucha, the Levies officials said.

Taj Mengal died instantly when armed men opened fire at him near Balochistan Hotel in Khadkucha area of Balochistan.

Soon after the incident, Levies Force reached the site and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.