Man shot dead in Khal

A man was killed by rivals in precincts of Police Station Khal here on Saturday, local police said

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::A man was killed by rivals in precincts of Police Station Khal here on Saturday, local police said.

According to police, attackers shot injured a man, identified as Jamil Khan in Watanga area of Khal. he was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered a case and started probe of the incident.