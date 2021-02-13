UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Khal

Man shot dead in Khal

A man was killed by rivals in precincts of Police Station Khal here on Saturday, local police said

A man was killed by rivals in precincts of Police Station Khal here on Saturday, local police said.

According to police, attackers shot injured a man, identified as Jamil Khan in Watanga area of Khal. he was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered a case and started probe of the incident.

