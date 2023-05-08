UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Kohat Court

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Man shot dead in Kohat court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A man who was in a local court of Kohat was shot dead by rivals, here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a man namely Daud Jan, a resident of Kurram who was in court for a hearing was shot dead by his opponent.

The assailant was arrested at the scene and shifted to the police station for legal procedure.

The deceased and the killer had an old rivalry and the former was facing a court trial, the spokesman added.

