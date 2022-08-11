Man shot dead in Kulachi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A 59-year-old man was killed by unknown armed suspects here at Gara Nawab, Distri No. 6 in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to the details, one 36-year-old Yasin, son of Ramazan, resident of Gara Guldad has filed a report at Kulachi police station that his father Muhammad Ramazan (59) was going somewhere on a motorcycle along with another person named Ghulam Jan.

When they reached near Distri No. 6 of Gara Nawab, two unknown armed suspects opened fire at them. As a result, his father died on the spot.

According to the deceased's son, they had no enmity with anyone.

The police have registered a case and started the investigation.