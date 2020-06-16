Man shot dead in Mianwali

A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Ramzan r/o new civil Line Kundian,had enmity with Abdul Saleem over a murder case.

On the day of incident, the accused Saleem allegedly shot dead Ramzan and managed to escape from the scene.

Police said the deceased Muhammad Ramzan had murdered Ali Muhammad,the father of accused Saleem,in 2002. But the matter was settled in Jirga.

The body was handed over to the family after legal-medical formalities.

Police registered case and started investigation.