Man shot dead in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A man was shot dead however another sustained injuries when an unknown armed person opened fire, near Dera Adda Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was stated to belong to a nearby colony.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar Hospital. The injured person was already shifted to the hospital by local people. Police are investigating the incident. The deceased person belong to Oadh tribe, said local people. However, the unknown attacker managed to escape.`