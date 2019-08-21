Man Shot Dead In Muzaffargarh
Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:43 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man while he was riding a motorcycle near Qasba Gujrat here on Wednesday.
Police said that Manzoor Hussain was killed while he was riding a motorcycle along with his wife. The accused managed to escape while wife of the victim remained unhurt.
The body was shifted to hospital. Police started investigations.