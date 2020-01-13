Man shot dead in Muzaffargarh

A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at mouza Saday Wahin in the limits of Khangarh police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at mouza Saday Wahin in the limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police on Monday,Mian Shahzad Bhatti was walking when unidentified armed outlaws opened fire and shot him dead. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital and handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy.

Police started investigation.