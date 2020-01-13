UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:43 PM

Man shot dead in Muzaffargarh

A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at mouza Saday Wahin in the limits of Khangarh police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws here at mouza Saday Wahin in the limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police on Monday,Mian Shahzad Bhatti was walking when unidentified armed outlaws opened fire and shot him dead. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital and handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Man Khangarh

Recent Stories

Public, private schools reopened today after winte ..

21 seconds ago

PCB to meet BCB in Dubai

3 minutes ago

Philippines’ largest carrier Cebu Pacific celebr ..

7 minutes ago

Masood Khan warns RSS & BJP leaders to refrain fro ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Bomb Attack at Mosque in South Wester ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.