Man Shot Dead In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Chithar area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Jan Muhammad was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

